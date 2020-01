× Oscar Mayer hiring drivers for Wienermobile

(CNN) – You can now apply to be a “hotdogger” and see the country through the windshield of the Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers for a one year assignment.

The company has posted positions for a full time job plus benefits.

It’s looking for graduating college seniors who could promote the brand at events and on social media.

To apply, go to oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.