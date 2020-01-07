PA Lottery $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Lebanon

Early Dismissals & Delays
LEBANON — A $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold at Weis Markets on South 12th Street in Lebanon, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The $20 game, $1 Million Cash Blowout, offers five top prizes of $1 million. If the winner hasn’t already, they should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or file a claim at the nearest office.

The Pennsylvania Lottery notes that all prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Weis Markets will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

