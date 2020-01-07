Pony Pull held at PA Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The Pony Pull was held Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Eleven ponies competed in two different competitions, the medium and heavyweight divisions.

For those not familiar with the annual pull, ponies are holstered with carts with weight starting at 2,700 pounds. As the competition continues, 900 pound layers are added to each pull cart. And the competition goes until one pony is left.

"They do a lot of work at home," said Denise Wright, supervisor of all the Farm Show's pulling events. "They are in excellent condition. You know they have different ways to get them ready to come, but they are in condition, they put lots and lots of hours into getting them ready."