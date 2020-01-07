Rod Stewart will perform in Hersheypark Stadium on July 31

Early Dismissals & Delays
Rod Stewart performs in Scotland in 2019. (Getty Images)

HERSHEY — Rod Stewart will make a stop in Hershey during his 21-date U.S. tour, according to Hershey Entertainment.

He’ll be joined by special guest Cheap Trick.

The show is set for Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium. Tickets go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster and HersheyEntertainment.

Stewart’s 21-date trek launches July 21 in Cleveland, and wraps September 5 in Chicago. The tour follows his latest studio album, You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; the career-spanning project, which features revamped versions of his classic songs, blends his original vocal tracks with new symphonic arrangements.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.RodStewart.com.

