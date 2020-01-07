Snow showers into the evening, snow squalls possible tomorrow

SNOW TODAY: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7PM for all of our area except Mifflin and Juniata counties. Snow showers continue to take over the area all afternoon long and into the evening. This will certainly impact the Rush Hour drive home. Snow showers will be mostly light with occasional heavier moments. A few drops of rain could mix in as well with the wet flakes. Highs only reach the mid-30s. Snow showers begin to end out west around dinner time and for the rest of the area between 8-9PM. A few flurries will linger, but most activity stops by that time.

When all is said and done, a coating-2″ of snow will be the norm with a slushy 3″ possible in spots. Skies clear overnight as winds increase very quickly into tomorrow morning.

SQUALLS POSSIBLE TOMORROW: We dip into the 20s for morning lows with gusty winds. Sustained at 10-20, winds gust up to 35MPH or more throughout Wednesday late morning and into the afternoon. Because of this, snow squalls will be possible area-wide, with the highest likelihood for squalls in our northwestern counties. These are brief, gusty snow storms with whiteout conditions that can cause seriously hazardous travel conditions. Keep the FOX43 Weather App handy for alerts directly to your location. Highs only hit the mid-30s again with otherwise partly-to-mostly clear skies. We keep the 30s for Thursday as the winds calm down on the dry day.

COLD, THEN WARM WITH RAIN: Our next storm system moves in Friday and lasts through Saturday. Off-and-on shower activity will be the norm all throughout Friday, overnight into Saturday, and again off-and-on Saturday into the evening. Highs Friday hit the upper-40s and low-50s. We hit 60-degrees in spot Saturday before temperatures tumble all day Sunday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time.

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash