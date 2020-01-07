Early Dismissals & Delays
State Police: Drugs and cash seized during search of home in Minersville, Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities seized drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia during a court-authorized search of a home in Minersville.

State Police, along with the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office drug task force, executed a warrant at a residence on Pine Hill Street Monday morning.

The following items were seized, per State Police:

  • 40 grams of methamphetamine and three grams of heroin
  • more than $1,000 of US currency
  • two digital scales and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia

State Police say two individuals will be charged pending further investigation: Nancy Luna, a 48-year-old woman from Minersville and a 17-year-old girl, also from Minersville.

