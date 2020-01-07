× State Police investigating armed robbery of Sunoco gas station in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Sunoco gas station in Southampton Township.

It occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the gas station located at the I-81 South off ramp.

State Police say an individual entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. He then fled on foot.

A witness described the individual as a white man between 25 and 35 years old and 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, according to State Police. He was wearing a dark colored jacket and hooded sweatshirt as well as light colored blue jeans. State Police say the man also had white high-top basketball-type shoes.