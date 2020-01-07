Survey: What improvements would you make to roads in Lancaster County?

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan or MTP is a long-term vision for the county’s transportation system.

According to its website: “The MTP is updated every 4 years to reflect current conditions and address future challenges through transportation policies, programs, and project selection.”

As part of the MTP, Lancaster County wants drivers’ feedback. The Lancaster County Planning Commission is asking people to take a survey to help it develop a shared vision for transportation in the future.

Part of the survey asks people questions like:

What is important to you?

What would you fund if you had $100 to spend on Transportation?

According to the survey’s current results, people would spend the most money on fixing current roads/transportation fixtures, traffic management, and improving roadway safety for all people in Lancaster County.

At last check, Lancaster County residents that have participated in the survey are mostly interested in the “Fix what we have” option, with 23.52% of the funding being allocated that way.

The next highest selection by survey participants is traffic management at 20%.

FOX43’s Grace Griffaton is traveling the streets of Lancaster to see what residents think of the survey and what changes they would make.