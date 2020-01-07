Two $1-million winning tickets for PA Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Drawing sold in York County

Turkey Hill, 4001 Carlisle Road, Dover, York County

Rutter’s, 1425 Seven Valleys Road, York, York County

GetGo, 6586 State Route 22, Delmont, Westmoreland County

Country Fair, 4646 W. 12th St., Erie, Erie County

The $1 million winning ticket numbers selected were: 00041917, 00057711, 00363839 and 00498283. The selling locations, listed in no particular order, will each receive a $5,000 selling bonus:

The four, $100,000 winning ticket numbers selected were: 00194891, 00326221, 00421809 and 00451728. The selling locations, listed in no particular order, will each receive a $500 bonus:

Turkey Hill, 686 2nd St., Highspire, Dauphin County

Giant Eagle, 9901 Mountainview Dr., West Mifflin, Allegheny County

Sim’s Quality Market, 2401 Walbert Ave., Allentown, Lehigh County

Boyer’s Food Market, 408 Park Road, Fleetwood, Berks County

A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 5, 2019 and Jan. 3, 2020, when tickets sold out.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players should immediately sign their winning tickets.

Each $1 million top prize must be claimed by presenting a winning ticket at Pennsylvania Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County, or at any of the Lottery’s seven Area Offices. Claims for the four $100,000 prizes can be filed at any of the Lottery’s seven Area Offices or at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer. Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $1,000 and $100 can be claimed at Lottery retailers.

A list of all 6,000 winning raffle ticket numbers, listed by prize category, is available at palottery.com. Players should check every ticket using the ticket checker feature on our Official App or scan their ticket at a Lottery retailer.

This edition of Millionaire Raffle also offered eight, $100,000 Weekly Drawing prizes for tickets purchased during the first eight weeks of game sales. It was possible for a ticket to win in both a Weekly Drawing and the game’s main Jan. 4 drawing.

This was the Pennsylvania Lottery’s 14th year offering the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This game has created more than 100 new millionaires since it debuted in 2005.

About Millionaire Raffle: Only 500,000 tickets are available for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 4, 2020, which featured 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million. Tickets cost $20 and were available until they sold out Jan. 3. The drawing awarded four prizes of $1 million; four prizes of $100,000; 100 prizes of $1,000; and 5,892 prizes of $100.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $30 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.