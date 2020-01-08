Dairy industry struggles in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 Newsroom - Dairy farmers from across Pennsylvania and the country say they are struggling to make ends meet as milk sales take a dive.

This week, one of America's oldest and largest dairy companies became the second major milk producer to file for bankruptcy in just the last two months. Borden Dairy says it can no longer afford its debt load. The company claims that a drop in overall U.S. milk consumption was a big part of the desition to filed for bankruptcy.

Other dairy professionals also suggest that the influx of non-dairy options, like almond and soy milk, have also added to the issue. However, according to Neilson data, the non-dairy milk industry only took a $1.8 billion chip out of the over $14 billion dollar milk market by the end of 2019. According to the USDA, liquid milk sales in the U.S. have fallen 1.8% from January to October of 2019. Here in the northeast region, that loss is worse, with a 3.4% drop in that same time. That number reflects a trend for the other markets around the country as well.

