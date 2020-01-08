× Department of Health hands out free narcan at the PA Farm Show

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is handing out free naloxone to people at the Pennsylvania Farm Show through 9 p.m. Wednesday in an ongoing effort to stop opioid overdoses and to get people into treatment.

The handout is happening at the Department of Health’s booth while supplies last.

“Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Since 2018, we have provided free naloxone kits to more than14,000 Pennsylvanians– that means 14,000 lives can be potentially saved. We know that Pennsylvanians are dedicated to helping to save lives of not only their loved ones, but also anyone who has overdosed.”

Naloxone is available for free on the state’s distribution days and is carried at most pharmacies. The Secretary of Health has also issued a standing order prescription to any Pennsylvanian to get naloxone at a pharmacy for anyone who may need it.

“We are at a critical crossroads in combatting the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Program Secretary Jen Smith. “We have a choice to accept overdoses and the disease of addiction as the new normal or to fight back. I choose to fight. We simply cannot get an individual the help they desperately need following an overdose if they are dead. I hope that all Pennsylvanians use the naloxone distribution to proactively take action to save our loved ones.”

The Department of Health said data shows that in 2018, more than 4,400 people died from a drug overdose. This represents a nearly 18 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths from 2017.

More than 7,000 kits of naloxone were distributed to Pennsylvanians in September 2019 and another 7,000 kits were distributed in December 2018.

Learn more about the opioid crisis and nalaxone here.