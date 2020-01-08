Closings & Delays

Drivers who speed in some active work zones in PA will be caught on camera

Posted 2:46 PM, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 02:06PM, January 8, 2020

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY — It will soon be easier for the Pennsylvania State Police to ticket people who speed in active work zones.

A sign near a work zone in York County warns drivers about the technology.

A new law gave PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission the okay to deploy vehicles that can catch speeders on camera.

The vehicles are being tested right now, but come March 4, those who drive 11 mph over the speed limit in an active work zone can receive violations.

