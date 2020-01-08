× Employees of Lancaster County car dealership accused of stealing from business

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A mother and daughter who worked for a car dealership in Lancaster County are accused of stealing from the business.

Police were called to the Autohaus car dealership on Manheim Pike in July for reports of thefts by two employees: Connie Bott, 69, and her daughter, 38-year-old Alicia Bott, both from Dauphin County, according to charging documents.

It was reported that Connie Bott wrote herself a check from the company’s account to pay off her daughter’s Mercedes in May.

Alicia Bott purchased the vehicle in November 2016 and according to the vehicle bill of sale, she put $7,500 down on it, charging documents say. It was determined that she did not make the down payment, her mother just posted the transaction as paid on the same date, it’s alleged. Connie Bott allegedly wrote off $5,000 to customer deposits in two entries.

Police learned of other thefts as well, which involved Connie Bott allegedly writing off $2,063.62 in the accounting records in January 2016 for wheels and snow tires Alicia Bott ordered for a Porsche Macan.

Connie Bott also failed to not pay for two Audis, it’s alleged. Police say she paid off one for $13,492.30 using the Autohaus checking account in April 2017 but allegedly documented it as paid to Volkswagen when the check was written out to Audi Financial Services.

The second Audi was paid off by Connie Bott’s account in July 2017 for $8,792.31 but it was also allegedly listed as paid to to Volkswagen when the check said it was for Audi Financial Services.

The final accusation against Connie Bott is that she took money from several manufacturer rebates in June 2017 and placed the money into a fund so she had extra money to use. According to charging documents, the rebates, worth $5,897.26, were never posted until Connie Bott put them on the accounting records to cover payoffs. It’s alleged they were used to cover used car purchases by the family.

Connie Bott and Alicia Bott have been charged with theft by unlawful taking, court documents show.