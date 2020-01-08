FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department stopped by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Assault, strangulation

Andrew Martinez

Height: 6′ 0″

Weight: 260 pounds

On November 11, 2019, police responded to the 200 block of East Princess Street for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, police learned that Martinez had pushed the victim onto a couch and choked her until she nearly passed out. Martinez also allegedly threatened to kill the victim during the assault.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Martinez, who also had two other bench warrants and three summary warrants out for him.

He is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic man with brown eyes and brown hair.

2. Rape

Taino Rodriguez-Rosario

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 130 pounds

On November 26, 2019, police responded to a residence in the 600 block of East Market Street for a reported burglary. Once on scene, police spoke with the victim, who said she had recently obtained a PFA order against Rodriguez-Rosario, her ex-boyfriend. Witnesses told police that they saw Rodriguez-Rosario breaking out a window, and then attempting to climb through it.

When witnesses confronted him, Rodriguez-Rosario fled the area.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Rodriguez-Rosario, who also has warrants for simple assault and traffic offenses.

He is described as a 26-year-old Hispanic man.

3. Seeking to identify robbery suspect

On December 12, 2019, around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the Turkey Hill store in the 1200 block of Market Street for a reported robbery.

Witnesses told police that a man entered the store and approached the cashier before demanding money. After receiving that money, the suspect fled the store.

4. You can help Police raise money for the Special Olympics

Every year, law enforcement from across York County comes together to help with a fund raiser for Special Olympics known as the Polar Bear Plunge.

Plungers from all over will be getting in the Susquehanna to support this great cause and all proceeds go directly to help with Special Olympic programs. Any donations are appreciated and even if you can’t donate, stop out and watch the fun on February 8th, 2020 at John Wright Inn in Wrightsville PA.

To donate, you can visit this link here.

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at http://www.yorkcitypolice.com

Instructions for submitting tips

1) click on submit a tip

2) fill out all available boxes

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 2204 -849-717

York City Police Department at 9221-849-7171234 or -846-717