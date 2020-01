YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Sarge, the Whippet/Pit Bull mix!

Sarge is a one-year-old with the spirit of a puppy!

He joins us today from the York SPCA.

Sarge is described as a playful sweetheart who loves to run, be outdoors, and give kisses.

While he is great with other dogs and kids, Sarge isn’t a big fan of cats.

You can check him out in the clip above.