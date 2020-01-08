FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, center, speaks to head coach Bill Belichick, left, and safeties coach Steve Belichick, right, in the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The New York Giants and Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team's head coach, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press The person spoke to the on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, because the deal is not done. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Joe Judge will reportedly be named the new head coach of the New York Giants
New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge will be named the new head coach of the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.
Judge has spent eight seasons on the Patriots staff and currently serves as their special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Prior to joining the Patriots coaching staff, Judge worked for the University of Alabama football team under Nick Saban. Before that, Judge coached at Mississippi State University, where he also played football as a student.
Judge will take over a New York Giants team that went 4-12 last season under head coach Pat Shurmur, who was fired last week. The Giants have made the playoffs only one time since winning the Super Bowl in 2012.
The Giants have not responded to CNN’s request for confirmation and comment.