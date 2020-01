× Lancaster man to serve up to 34 years in prison for sexual abuse of preteen

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve up to 34 years in prison for sexual abuse of a preteen at a Lancaster City apartment in 2010.

Teddy Bernard, 50, was sentenced to serve between 10¾ to 34 years in connection to the rape of a child.

When Judge Donald Totaro asked Bernard if he had anything to say before he ordered the sentence, Bernard declined to speak.

Now, Bernard will serve time.