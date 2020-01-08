× Lancaster man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is wanted after he allegedly sold the heroin that caused a fatal overdose.

Javonne King, 28, is wanted on drug delivery resulting in death charges.

On April 19, 2019, King allegedly used a cell phone to communicate and coordinate a time and place to meet for an illicit drug transaction.

Then, King allegedly sold the victim a mix of heroin/fentanyl/acetyl fentanyl.

The victim proceeded to ingest the heroin mix, and died as a result.

King remains wanted at this time.

Anyone knowing King’s whereabouts are asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-568-6401.