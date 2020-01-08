Closings & Delays
How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Lancaster man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death

Posted 11:43 AM, January 8, 2020, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is wanted after he allegedly sold the heroin that caused a fatal overdose.

Javonne King, 28, is wanted on drug delivery resulting in death charges.

On April 19, 2019, King allegedly used a cell phone to communicate and coordinate a time and place to meet for an illicit drug transaction.

Then, King allegedly sold the victim a mix of heroin/fentanyl/acetyl fentanyl.

The victim proceeded to ingest the heroin mix, and died as a result.

King remains wanted at this time.

Anyone knowing King’s whereabouts are asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-568-6401.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.