Lancaster woman accused of boarding school bus, confronting student she claimed was bullying her daughter

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 31-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged after police say she boarded a school bus to threaten a student who he claimed was bullying his daughter.

Oriemy Santo-Domingo is charged with one count of unauthorized school bus entry in the incident, which occurred on Oct. 23, 2019, according to Manor Township Police.

The incident was reported to police by the principal of Hambright Elementary School a day after it occurred, police say.

Santo-Domingo allegedly entered the bus at 7 a.m. and verbally accosted a juvenile student, whom she accused of bullying her daughter. She allegedly cursed at the juvenile during the confrontation and threatened to have another adult male “handle the situation” if the bullying didn’t stop, police say.

Police interviewed Santo-Domingo, who allegedly admitted to boarding the bus and speaking the the juvenile.