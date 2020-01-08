× Man accused of sexually abusing two children in Lancaster, York counties

A 54-year-old man was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Texas Tuesday in connection with the sexual abuse of two children in Lancaster and York counties.

Jose Diego allegedly sexually abused the children from 1999 and 2007. It occurred in Mount Joy and Marietta, Lancaster County, and Wrightsville, York County, according to police.

Diego will be transported to Lancaster County Prison to answer to 16 counts of sexual abuse.

The following agencies investigated the case: the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, York County District Attorney’s Office, Mount Joy Police, Susquehanna Regional Police and Hellam Township Police.

Anyone with information regarding the case of could aid in this investigation should contact Susquehanna Regional Police Criminal Investigator L. Jeffrey Sosnoski at 717-426-1164.