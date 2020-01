× Man found guilty of attempted homicide for shooting wife in face with revolver

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County man was found guilty Wednesday for trying to kill his wife, court documents show.

James Shatzer, 51, shot his wife in the face with a revolver during an argument at a home in St. Thomas Township on November 26, 2017, police determined.

A jury convicted Shatzer on the following charges: attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault, according to court documents.