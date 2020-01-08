× Nationals re-sign IF Asdrubal Cabrera, P Daniel Hudson

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have retained two members of its World Series winning team.

The team has re-signed IF Asdrubal Cabrera to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Cabrera, 34, joined Washington in August, and hit .323 down the stretch for the team.

However, he struggled in his first part of the season with the Texas Rangers, hitting a lowly .235.

The Nationals will hope to get the late season version of Cabrera, who is expected to be a reserve infielder off the bench.

The team also re-signed a key member of its bullpen from last season, P Daniel Hudson, to a two-year deal worth $11 million.

Hudson, 32, joined the Nationals at the Trade Deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays, and ended up closing out Game 7 of the World Series.

Over 73 innings in 2019, Hudson put up a 2.47 ERA.

Now, he will be expected to serve as a set up option for the defending World Champions.