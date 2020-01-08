× Nationals sign 1B/OF Eric Thames, 2B Starlin Castro

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have completed the right side of the team’s infield with free agent signings.

The team has signed 1B/OF Eric Thames to a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Thames, 33, will join the team as a left-handed hitting half of a first base platoon and a corner outfield option.

In 2019, Thames hit .247 with 25 HR’s and 61 RBI’s over 149 games with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Nationals will hope for similar production from the lefty masher.

The team also signed 2B Starlin Castro to a two-year deal worth $12 million.

Castro, 29, suited up in all 162 games for the Miami Marlins last season, and hit .270 with a career-high 22 HR’s and 86 RBI’s.

Now, he will likely serve as the Nationals everyday second baseman.