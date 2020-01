Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.-- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving three tractor-trailers.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 81 Southbound near mile marker 90 in East Hanover Township.

The crash involved three tractor trailers, and the southbound lane of the roadway was closed for a few hours.

Traffic is STOPPED on I-81 SB approaching the split I-78 as a result of crash activity. Travelers on I-78 WB should also expect delays. pic.twitter.com/AgXLYzrhOL — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) January 8, 2020

As a result of the crash, one person was taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.