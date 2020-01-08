CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 04: Jose Iglesias #4 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a home run in the 7th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on September 04, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Orioles sign SS Jose Iglesias to one-year deal
CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 04: Jose Iglesias #4 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a home run in the 7th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on September 04, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE– The Orioles have found the team’s next starting shortstop.
The team has signed SS Jose Iglesias to a one-year deal worth $3 million.
Iglesias, 30, hit .288 in route to a career-best 11 HR’s and 59 RBI’s over 146 games for the Cincinnati Reds last season.
Now, Iglesias should expect to see the field just as much if not more on a rebuilding Orioles team.