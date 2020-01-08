Closings & Delays
How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Orioles sign SS Jose Iglesias to one-year deal

Posted 9:16 AM, January 8, 2020, by

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 04: Jose Iglesias #4 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a home run in the 7th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on September 04, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have found the team’s next starting shortstop.

The team has signed SS Jose Iglesias to a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Iglesias, 30, hit .288 in route to a career-best 11 HR’s and 59 RBI’s over 146 games for the Cincinnati Reds last season.

Now, Iglesias should expect to see the field just as much if not more on a rebuilding Orioles team.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.