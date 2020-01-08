× Orioles sign SS Jose Iglesias to one-year deal

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have found the team’s next starting shortstop.

The team has signed SS Jose Iglesias to a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Iglesias, 30, hit .288 in route to a career-best 11 HR’s and 59 RBI’s over 146 games for the Cincinnati Reds last season.

Now, Iglesias should expect to see the field just as much if not more on a rebuilding Orioles team.