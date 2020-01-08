× Police investigating robbery at Motel 6 in Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday night at the Motel 6 on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township.

The victim reported that she had been staying in a room at the motel with her boyfriend.

She advised that her boyfriend had left the room and as she was faced away from the door playing video games, she heard someone using a key card to enter the room.

That’s when, according to police, the victim turned around and saw a man wearing a ski mask.

The suspect, described as a white male, 5’10”, medium build, demanded everything the victim had and when she handed him her book bag which contained hair clippers and a partial pack of cigarettes, the robber reportedly said, “This can’t be it,” before turning around and walking out of the room.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, large puffy blue coat and blue jeans with rips in the front legs.

The handgun used in the crime was described as tan in color.

Anyone with information should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-292-3647, through the department’s tip line at 717-467-8355 or via email: tips@nycrpd.org.