Police investigating two indecent exposure complaints in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating two indecent exposure complaints that may be related.

Police say the first incident occurred on January 7 around 3:25 p.m. near the Hamilton Elementary School along Clay Street in Carlisle.

In that incident, a black man allegedly exposed himself to a victim.

The victim told police that the suspect was driving a white Dodge Dart that was last seen heading toward Hamilton Street on Clay Street.

The second incident occurred about two hours later along Hamilton Street, where a black man exposed himself to a second victim after calling her over to his car.

When the victim refused to approach the car, they turned to see the suspect outside the car with pants opened to expose himself.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252, option 3 or 717-243-4121 – Cumberland County Control.