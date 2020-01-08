Seasonal cold for Wednesday with gusty winds and snow squall potential

COLDER THROUGH MIDWEEK: Through midweek, it briefly looks and feels a lot more like January. Cold, yet seasonal air, settles back into the area on Wednesday. Skies are partly clear to start, with breezes increasing as the morning progresses. A few flurries are possible too. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle to 20s. As breezes increase during the morning wind chills feel like the teens and 20s. Skies are mostly cloudy through the rest of the day, and conditions are gusty. Flurries are likely, and even some snow squalls are possible along and to the west and northwest of Harrisburg. Highs are in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chills feel like the 20s, even the teens at times in some of our colder spots. The winds calm through the night, and skies are expected to clear. Temperatures drop a little lower, with lows in the middle teens to lower 20s. Thursday remains cold, but seasonal, under plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs reach the lower 30s. Winds are light.

MILD & WET WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Friday turns milder with plenty of clouds as the next system develops. Temperatures slowly rise throughout the day, and the warming continues into the evening as well. High temperatures reach the middle to 40s to near 50 degrees. Conditions remain very mild and unsettled through much of the weekend. Showers chances continue through Saturday, and temperatures are even milder. Expect highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s! That’s well above average for this time of year! Steady, widespread rain is likely Saturday evening and through much of the night. A shower or two could linger into early Sunday, otherwise plenty of clouds leads to a afternoon sunshine. Temperatures still run on the mild side for this time of year, with highs in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday starts with plenty of sunshine, but clouds return later during the day as the next system starts developing in the Southeast US. Temperatures remain mild, with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday brings the chance for showers as the moisture moves northward toward Central PA. Highs are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

-Andrea Michaels