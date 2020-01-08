Watch Live: President Trump speaks on Iranian attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq

​

WASHINGTON– President Trump is set to deliver his remarks on the Iranian attacks that targeted U.S. bases in Iraq.

Trump will deliver a statement on Iran from the White House at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning, the administration announced. Vice President Mike Pence will join Trump for his remarks.

The US has “100% accountability” of all its forces in Iraq, with no US casualties, according to a US defense official familiar with the latest assessment on Wednesday morning. The official added that there has been “no major damage” at either base.

