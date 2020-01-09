A seasonal cold for Thursday with lighter winds, then warming begins through the weekend!

COLDER THROUGH MIDWEEK: A seasonal cold remains in place for another day on Thursday before it starts to retreat. Skies are mostly clear to start, with lighter winds that calm through daybreak. Temperatures are feeling quite cold, with lows in the middle teens to lower 20s. The rest of Thursday remains cold, but seasonal, under plenty of sunshine. Some passing clouds are possible at times, but sunglasses are necessary all day long. Afternoon highs reach the lower to middle 30s. Winds remain light, so wind chills is not much of a factor. Clouds thicken up through the night. Temperatures initially dip into the middle to upper 20s, but as the clouds thicken up, they likely boost a few degrees later during the night.

MILD & WET WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Friday turns milder with plenty of clouds as the next system develops. Temperatures slowly rise throughout the day, and the warming continues into the evening as well. High temperatures reach the middle to 40s to near 50 degrees. Conditions remain very mild and unsettled through much of the weekend. Showers chances arrive on Saturday, and temperatures are even milder. Just a few showers are possible, with plenty of dry time likely. Expect highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s! That’s well above average for this time of year! Steady, widespread rain is likely Saturday evening and through much of the night. A shower or two could linger into early Sunday, otherwise plenty of morning clouds lead to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures still run on the mild side for this time of year, with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

STAYING MILD NEXT WEEK: The mild pattern remains in place for Monday! The day brings plenty of sunshine to the region. It’s not as mild, but temperatures are still well above average for this time of year. Temperatures reach the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Tuesday brings the chance for showers as we watch a system that develops to our south and comes close to Central PA. There is the chance it stays to our south, so we’ll monitor the track, of course. Highs are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Wednesday brings a return to full sunshine for the morning, but clouds start to increase during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels