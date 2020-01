× Construction on Lake Williams: Where do things stand now?

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Construction is still underway on their reservoir dam at Lake Williams and Lake Redman. York Water Company says phase 1 is complete, and phase 2 won’t begin until they get their permit approved by the DEP.

Phase 3 won’t begin until the fall. The entire project is expected to be complete by summer of 2021.

FOX 43’s Samantha Galvez is working on this story today. Check back later for updates.