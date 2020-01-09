× Eagles fire offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach in staff shakeup

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch, head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday in a statement.

Pederson also apologized for any confusion created by his statements in a end-of-the-season press conference Wednesday, in which he said both assistant coaches would return next year.

“Both those guys will be back,” Pederson said Tuesday, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Pederson’s statements also seemed to cloud defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s future with the team.

Schwartz interviewed with the Cleveland Browns for their vacant head coaching job this week.

“(Schwartz) has done a great job as our defensive coordinator,” Pederson said in Thursday’s statement. “It was my intent not to comment on any of my staff during the ongoing evaluations, because I wanted to be able to go through the process and communicate any decision directly with the individuals.

“I did a poor job of explaining that the first time I was asked. I will continue to evaluate everything, and consider all possibilities to improve our football team.”

Groh served on Pederson’s staff for three years, the last two at offensive coordinator. Prior to that, he was the Eagles’ wide receivers coach.

Walch was promoted to wide receivers coach after spending the previous season as an assistant at that position.

While Pederson is the Eagles’ playcaller, critics say Groh never seemed to do much to contribute to snapping Philly’s offensive woes.

The Eagles ranked 16th in scoring, 22nd in yards per play and 12th in total yards in two years under Groh.

Walch’s receiving corps struggled for most of the season, but they also suffered through injuries to top wideouts Alshon Jeffrey and Desean Jackson. But No. 3 wideout Nelson Agholor reverted to the drop-prone disappointment he was in his rookie campaign, and first-year receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside was a non-factor for much of the season.

Running backs coach Duce Staley would be a strong candidate to replace Groh if the Eagles decide to promote from within. Former Pederson assistant Pat Shurmer, who is looking for work after being fired as head coach of the New York Giants, would be another candidate to watch, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.