Gettysburg wrestling continues undefeated start

GETTYSBURG – The latest opponent to feel their force is Central York. Gettysburg dispatched the Panthers 61-15 at home on Thursday Night and continued their impressive and undefeated start to the 2019-20 season. The Warriors are setting the pace in Division I of the York-Adams League and are showing no signs of slowing down.

“You know we’ve been trying to build at every level and develop our kids at the highest level,” explained Head Coach Chris Haines. “This year, we’re just hitting on all cylinders right now and having a lot of success with those kids we’ve developed throughout the years.”

“It takes everyone, from 106 to heavyweight, everyone has to wrestle tough and go out there and score as many points as they can,” said Gettysburg Senior 170-pounder Dylan Reinert.

