Kirk Smallwood continues to rack up the wins for the Harrisburg Cougars basketball program

Harrisburg -- Kirk Smallwood has been around a long time. And you can forget about measuring that in years. Instead, use his wins. He has 600 and that number continues to grow.

Smallwood, who just reached the milestone this week, isn't fazed with his number of total wins, he just shows up and preps for the next one.

Harrisburg downed Mifflin County Thursday night to claim win No. 601. Check out the highlights above.

Also, hear who coach Smallwood says deserves all the the credit for his win total.