Multi-vehicle crash closes both lanes of Interstate 83 Northbound in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 has closed both lanes.

The crash occurred on Interstate 83 Northbound near Mile Marker 36.

As a result of the crash, both lanes have closed.

Crash now blocks BOTH travel lanes on I-83 NB at Fishing Creek. Traffic now squeezes by on the RIGHT shoulder. — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) January 9, 2020

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.