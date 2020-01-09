Police departments across the country struggle to recruit enough officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 Newsroom - FOX43's Chelsea Koerbler has reported on the Harrisburg Police Department's struggle to retain officers on its force over the last couple of years. Research suggests much of Central Pennsylvania has been dealing with this issue for over a decade. One study, conducted in 2011, cited that the high turn over rate for policing in our area is caused by a combination of factors including fatigue, stress, and workload. The study also noted views on contemporary policing, and how that correlates to overall job satisfaction.

This problem doesn't end at the border of Central Pennsylvania. Police departments from Connecticut to California struggle to recruit and keep enough officers. Now, many police departments are getting creative, even reaching out to galaxies far, far away to recruit new members. In 2016, the Fort Worth, Texas police department released a video featuring a Starwars Stormtrooper continually missing a target during a shooting test. In classic, gliding text, the end of the video reads, “Join our Force! If you have what it takes to be a Fort Worth Police Officer and are a better aim than a Stormtrooper.”