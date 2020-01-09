Police in Lancaster County want help in identifying suspected porch package thief

LANCASTER COUNTY — West Lampeter Township Police are seeking help in identifying a woman accused of stealing packages from a porch.

According to police, the pictured suspect was seen on a doorbell camera at a home in the area of Lower Green in the Mill Creek neighborhood in West Lampeter Township at about 3:36 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2019. The woman allegedly approached the home and took several packages that were on the porch, police say.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at (717) 464-2421.