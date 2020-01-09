How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Police in Lancaster County want help in identifying suspected porch package thief

Posted 11:12 AM, January 9, 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY — West Lampeter Township Police are seeking help in identifying a woman accused of stealing packages from a porch.

According to police, the pictured suspect was seen on a doorbell camera at a home in the area of Lower Green in the Mill Creek neighborhood in West Lampeter Township at about 3:36 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2019. The woman allegedly approached the home and took several packages that were on the porch, police say.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at (717) 464-2421.

