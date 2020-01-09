How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Police investigating shooting in Harrisburg

Posted 9:00 PM, January 9, 2020, by

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg.

Police were called to the 1500 block of South 15th Street around 4:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an individual who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. A tip can also be submitted here.

