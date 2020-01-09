Police seek ID of individual seen waving gun in York City

How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

YORK — Police are looking to identify an individual seen waving a gun in York City.

Officers responded to the 100 block of West College Avenue around 2:38 p.m. after receiving a call for a man waving a gun.

Police arrived on scene but the person fled prior to their arrival.

No one was injuring during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

  • York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
  • York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
  • York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
  • Submit a tip via the department’s Crimewatch page
    • click on submit a tip
    • fill out all available boxes
