Police seek information related to December 15 shooting incident in Susquehanna Twp.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking the public for information in regards to a shooting incident in Susquehanna Township.

It occurred just before midnight on December 15 in the 400 block of North 26th Street.

Police say a suspect(s) fired at least six shots into a residence that had seven people inside, including a 3-year-old.

A dark-colored SUV fled the area immediately after the shooting, police add.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact Susquehanna Township Police Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152 or via email: 106@susquehannatwp.com.