Ready-to-eat soup recalled because of unlabeled allergens
Kettle Cuisine Midco issued a recall for one of its ready-to-eat soup for toddlers, because it could contain some allergens not labeled on the product.
According to the USDA, a consumer found noodles in a Little Dish Lentils and Beef Soup. Noodles are made with eggs and wheat, which are known allergens.
Affected in the recall:
7-oz. polypropylene cup with film containing “little dish FRESH FOOD FOR KIDS Lentils & Beef with Vegetables for toddlers” with a best buy date of 1/10/20.
If you bought this soup, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.
Source: USDA