How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Ready-to-eat soup recalled because of unlabeled allergens

Posted 5:50 PM, January 9, 2020, by

Kettle Cuisine Midco issued a recall for one of its ready-to-eat soup for toddlers, because it could contain some allergens not labeled on the product.

According to the USDA, a consumer found noodles in a Little Dish Lentils and Beef Soup. Noodles are made with eggs and wheat, which are known allergens.

Affected in the recall:

7-oz. polypropylene cup with film containing “little dish FRESH FOOD FOR KIDS Lentils & Beef with Vegetables for toddlers” with a best buy date of 1/10/20.

If you bought this soup, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

 

Source: USDA

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.