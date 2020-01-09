× Ready-to-eat soup recalled because of unlabeled allergens

Kettle Cuisine Midco issued a recall for one of its ready-to-eat soup for toddlers, because it could contain some allergens not labeled on the product.

According to the USDA, a consumer found noodles in a Little Dish Lentils and Beef Soup. Noodles are made with eggs and wheat, which are known allergens.

Affected in the recall:

7-oz. polypropylene cup with film containing “little dish FRESH FOOD FOR KIDS Lentils & Beef with Vegetables for toddlers” with a best buy date of 1/10/20.

If you bought this soup, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Source: USDA