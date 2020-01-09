× State Police seek ID of suspect in robbery that took place in Peach Bottom Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a robbery that occurred last month in Peach Bottom Township.

It took place on December 15 at the Dollar General on Rich Lynn Drive.

State Police say the suspect gathered items from the store, went to the register and pulled out a handgun that was possibly black in color.

The suspect took approximately $416 from the cash register before fleeing south toward the Maryland line.

According to State Police, the suspect is described as a white male who is approximately 5’7″ to 5’10” tall and 150-200 lbs. The suspect wearing multiple layers of clothing and gloves, and had a scarf wrapped around the face.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or recognize the suspect should contact State Police – York at 717-428-1011 and ask for Trooper Confer. You can also call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.