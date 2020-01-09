× ‘The Happiest Season,’ a film starring Kristen Stewart and shooting in Pittsburgh, is looking for a few good extras

PITTSBURGH — If you think you oughta be in pictures, you might be in luck.

Actress Kristen Stewart is shooting a film in Pittsburgh later this month, and the production is looking for “hundreds” of extras to fill roles.

“The Happiest Season,” a feature film from Tri-Star/Sony Pictures starring Stewart, wants extras to play pedestrians, restaurant patrons, college frat boys, country club attendees, “and more fictional characters of all types,” the production company says on its website.

Shoots will begin in mid-January and run through February, according to the production company.

According to the production company’s website, the film is the story of a woman named Abby (Stewart), who plans to propose to her girlfriend, Harper (Mackenzie Davis), at her family’s annual holiday party. But that plan is thwarted when Abby discovers Harper has not yet come out to her family.

Those interested in being a general extra in the film are asked to email happiestseasonextras@gmail.com, writing your name and age in the subject line.

The email should also include the prospective extra’s age, height, weight, a current photo, phone number, and make/model/year of their car (if they have one).

“We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” the production company said. “Please submit without regard to age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

The film is also seeking people interested in playing featured extra and specialty roles. Go here for more information on how to apply.