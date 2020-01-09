Timeline of the Lake Williams Dam project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Springfield Twp., York County - FOX43's Samantha Galvez has reported on the latest updates to the Lake Williams Dam project. The timeline of this story dates back to July 2018.

That is when Lake Williams closed to fishing and boating to begin rehabilitation work. By September of that year, the drawdown of Lake Williams was at 22 feet

Jumping ahead to June 2019, gates were installed as contractors worked on a system to allow the gates to be operated from the top of the dam. By September of that year, Lake Williams was reopened to boating and fishing.

Phase three of the Lake Williams Dam project won't begin until the fall. The entire project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.