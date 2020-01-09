× Two dead after helicopter crash in Cumberland County, official says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a helicopter crash in Silver Spring Township, according to Cumberland County PIO John Bruetsch.

The helicopter crashed to the rear of a residence in the first block of Irongate Court. It occurred around 8:30 p.m.

There’s no damage to the home on Irongate Court or to anyone else in the area, Bruetsch says.

Bruetsch says that it was not a medical helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration is en route to the scene.