Two dead after helicopter crash in Cumberland County, official says

Posted 9:20 PM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 10:10PM, January 9, 2020

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a helicopter crash in Silver Spring Township, according to Cumberland County PIO John Bruetsch.

The helicopter crashed to the rear of a residence in the first block of Irongate Court. It occurred around 8:30 p.m.

There’s no damage to the home on Irongate Court or to anyone else in the area, Bruetsch says.

Bruetsch says that it was not a medical helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration is en route to the scene.

