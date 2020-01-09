× U.S. Marshals Service arrest man wanted in connection with Harrisburg bar shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old man wanted in connection with a bar shooting in Harrisburg was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Members of the fugitive task force apprehended Kuami Wright, of Harrisburg, around 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of Herr Street.

He faces the following charges in relation to a shooting at a bar on August 4 that resulted in serious bodily injury to a person: criminal attempt – criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy engaging – criminal homicide and false identification to law enforcement officer, court documents show.

Wright was also wanted by Lower Paxton Township Police for terroristic threats and the Dauphin County Sheriff for failing to appear to answer for a charge of false reports to law enforcement, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

“We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use of violence against victims occurs,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “By working with our law enforcement partners to ensure violent offenders are brought to justice, communities throughout Pennsylvania become safer and more secure.”

Wright has been turned over to the Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment.