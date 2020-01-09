Warming temperatures arrive tomorrow, rain chances begin heading into the weekend

CHILLY NIGHT: Temperatures struggle to reach the mid-30s by the afternoon. We’re entering our coldest stretch of “average” temperatures for the whole year! Luckily, we won’t stay cold long. Overnight lows dip into the 20s with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Winds stay light and we stay dry heading into Friday.

WARMING UP, A COUPLE RAIN CHANCES: The warm-up begins! High temperatures Friday reach the low-50s with steadily increasing cloud cover all day long as a storm system nears. However, it will be slowing and attempting to stall as it moves through overnight Friday and into Saturday. As a result, with a little less moisture content, shower chances remain relatively low and light for the weekend as we enjoy warmer temperatures. A few showers will be moving through late Friday and into Saturday morning. Temperatures stay in the upper-40s for most. High temperatures Saturday reach the low-60s! Nearly overcast skies will be the norm all day long with off-and-on rain chances throughout the day. We stay in the 50s because of thick cloud cover overnight into Sunday. The system pulls out by then, but we still near the 60-degree mark early in the day before temperatures begin to drop in the afternoon. Low rain chances will be more prominent in the morning, but the weekend is by no means a washout. Many of us will only see drizzle or a light shower under consistently cloudy skies. We slowly clear the skies a bit late Sunday and into Monday.

STAYING WARM INTO NEXT WEEK: Though we don’t get to keep the 60s, upper-40s and near 50-degree temperatures stay with us heading into next week. That’s about 10-degrees above average! Partly cloudy skies dominate Monday, but we’re dry. We’re watching rain chances Tuesday. Stay tuned as we get closer to time.

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash