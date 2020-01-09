× WOYK, Southern York County Business Association to host Career Fair in Shrewsbury Feb. 28

YORK COUNTY — SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK and the Southern York County Business Association will host a career fair on Friday, Feb. 28 in Shrewsbury.

The event, which will be held at the Southern Branch YMCA at 100 Constitution Avenue, will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives of dozens of area businesses will be on hand to meet with local career seekers to discuss positions in several industries, including utilities, business services, medical equipment supplies, and manufacturing.

The York Revolution, which is helping to market the event and recruit additional participants, will also be on hand to discuss opportunities.

“There are so many great career opportunities in our area and so much talent ready to be paired with them,” said SYCBA President MaryRose Ritter. “We are excited to help bring together local businesses and the newest members of their workforce.”

Ritter added that attendees will further benefit from expert advice in interviewing, creating and updating resumes, and job seeking techniques.

“We are always happy to connect more and more with listeners and our community,” said WOYK General Manager Darrell Henry. “This partnership with the SYCBA is a great way to do that and to benefit that community at the same time. We’re looking forward to all the great matches to be made next month.”

For more information and to sign up for a table at the career fair, visit www.sycba.com.