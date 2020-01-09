How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Zac Brown Band to hit Hersheypark Stadium in June

Posted 9:46 AM, January 9, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Zac Brown Band is returning to Hersheypark Stadium.

The band will play on Saturday, June 20 with special guest Gregory Alan Isakov.

The stop is apart of the band’s Roar with the Lions Tour, which will feature music from the group’s entire discography.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 17 at 10:00 a.m. and are available only on Ticketmaster for the first day of on sale.

After that, they will be available only via Hershey Entertainment or at the GIANT Center Box Office.

