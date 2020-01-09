× Zac Brown Band to hit Hersheypark Stadium in June

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Zac Brown Band is returning to Hersheypark Stadium.

The band will play on Saturday, June 20 with special guest Gregory Alan Isakov.

The stop is apart of the band’s Roar with the Lions Tour, which will feature music from the group’s entire discography.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 17 at 10:00 a.m. and are available only on Ticketmaster for the first day of on sale.

After that, they will be available only via Hershey Entertainment or at the GIANT Center Box Office.