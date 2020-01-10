Cartoon Network to open on Friday in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Cartoon Network is ready to bring your favorite shows to life.

The hotel is officially set to open on Friday.

According to a press release, the network’s first hotel features 165 rooms and immerse guests in the animation of characters from several shows, such as Adventure Time, the Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears.

The hotel features an interactive lobby, a brand-new, resort-style pool, a water play zone, and an outdoor amphitheater.

There is also an over-sized movie screen, lawn games, and pit fires.

The hotel is located off of Route 30, in the area of Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park.

For more information on the hotel, you can visit its website here.

This morning on FOX43 Morning News, Chris Garrett got a behind-the-scenes look at the new attraction.